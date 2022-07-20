×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

BUSINESS WATCH WITH MICHAEL AVERY

WATCH: Virtual agents can be a win for SA’s BPO sector

20 July 2022 - 15:33 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/ISMAGILOV
Picture: 123RF/ISMAGILOV 

As expected, digital disruption is picking up speed, transforming the way we buy products, access public services and get customer service from organisations. We are becoming more comfortable self-serving for things ranging from paying our tax via e-filing to ordering our groceries. As digital penetration continues to increase, this trend is likely to continue.

But where does this leave our traditional service channel — the contact centre? SA’s business process outsourcing (BPO) sector has built its reputation on the quality of its people. Our contact centre agents are some of the best in the world, offering warm, efficient customer service experiences via voice channels. This has resulted in impressive employment growth within this important industry.

With the increased adoption of digital self-service channels such as WhatsApp, however, there is a real risk that virtual agents powered by AI may undermine this growth.

Michael Avery speaks to Ryan Falkenberg, co-founder of CLEVVA, a firm specialising in digital services; Clayton Williams, CEO at CapeBPO; and Johan Steyn, a research fellow with Stellenbosch University and the founder of AIforBusiness.net.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Tongaat Hulett suspended from the JSE
Companies / Industrials
2.
Standard Bank latest to cut ties with Sekunjalo ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Adcock Ingram misses out on main ARV tender ...
Companies / Healthcare
4.
Brenthurst Wealth advisers ranked as the best in ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Old Mutual will not reinstate fired unvaccinated ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.