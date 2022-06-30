Companies WBHO flags lower earnings as it exits Australia In February, the SA parent company of WBHO said it had withdrawn all future funding, other than that needed to honour obligations of its Australian unit B L Premium

JSE-listed construction and materials group Wilson Bayly-Holmes Ovcon (WBHO) expects lower earnings for the year ended 30 June as the group works towards wrapping up costs associated with exiting from Australia.

WBHO said on Thursday headline earnings per share (heps) for the period ended June 30 are expected to be at least 3.6% worse than the prior year's restated figures, to touch 1,274c. While earnings per share (EPS) are expected to be at least 1.1% lower than the comparative period at 1,279c...