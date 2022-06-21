×

For Ikea India charity begins at home in battle against costs

Swedish furniture group opens its fourth and biggest Indian store in Bengaluru

21 June 2022 - 18:06 Tanvi Mehta
A man checks a bed in an Ikea shop. Picture: REUTERS
Bengaluru — Ikea India plans to source more products locally to combat rising inflation, as the Swedish furniture group looks to connect better with the country’s burgeoning middle class, a top executive said on Tuesday.

The company’s fourth Indian store, its biggest, opens in the Indian tech hub of Bengaluru in Karnataka on Wednesday, four years after Ikea entered the Indian market. The store is spread over 140,208m2 and has a wide selection of the brand’s home products and furnishings, including the popular Billy bookcase and Fragrik mugs.

The furniture maker is betting big on home furnishings in Bengaluru, where rental spaces are more affordable and bigger than Mumbai, where Ikea has two stores.

As prices soar, the average Indian is becoming more conscious of spending on non-essential items. India’s retail inflation eased marginally in May, after touching an eight-year high of 7.79% in April, but remained above the central bank’s tolerance band for a fifth month in a row.

“We need to work on local sourcing which will help us to lower prices even more. We are working with our own costs to keep them down as much as possible, so that is how we navigate with affordability,” Susanne Pulverer, CEO & chief sustainability officer at Ikea India, said in an interview on Tuesday.

Ikea sources about 25%-27% of its products locally with five suppliers in Karnataka and aims to get at least half of its sourcing done locally in the long term.

Still, high import duty has always been a sore point for global corporates to operate in India, with import tax on furniture at 25%.

“Import duty has an impact on prices and competition and it is not a fully open market but it is a part of doing business,” Pulverer added.

“The last year has impacted prices and we have absorbed a lot and adjusted some where we can.”

Reuters

IKEA to spend €3bn to improve e-commerce distribution

The money will be spent across all regions, though about a third is earmarked for London a test-bed for new store formats and logistics set-ups
1 month ago

Ikea warns of price hikes amid supply-chain challenges

CFO Martin van Dam says 2021 will be more challenging amid inflation in raw material prices and supply-chain crisis
7 months ago

Ikea in Serbia raises rainbow flag to support LGBTQ rights

Furniture giant is the sole company in Serbia to step up for draft law to recognise same-sex partnerships
1 year ago
