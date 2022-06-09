Comair forced to liquidate after not raising enough funds to keep going
The operator accounted for 40% of airline capacity, and announced last week that it had been forced to suspend all its flights due to a lack of funding
09 June 2022 - 12:29
Comair, the British Airways (BA) and Kulula operator in SA is set to be liquidated after failing to raise the required cash to continue operating.
‘We did our utmost to secure the funding, but when we were unable to do so, had no option to lodge the application [to convert business rescue proceedings into liquidation proceedings]. It is an extremely sad day for the company, its employees, its customers and SA aviation,” Richard Ferguson, one of Comair’s business rescue practitioners said in a statement on Thursday...
