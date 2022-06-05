Companies Oceana seeks to reassure investors after suspended CFO axing, auditor exit CEO Neville Brink says group is ready to focus on business of fishing as it searches for a replacement for PwC B L Premium

With Neville Brink’s appointment as CEO of fishing group Oceana after PwC resigned as external auditor a week ago, and the termination of suspended CFO Hajra Karrim’s employment on Friday for gross misconduct after disciplinary proceedings, chair Mustaq Brey has moved to reassure investors.

“Neville Brink’s appointment is a significant step towards getting Oceana back on a steady and respectable course,” Brey said as he sought to reassure investors about the 104-year-old company. ..