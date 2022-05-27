WATCH: Food security — environmental meets social

At a time when we talk about driverless cars and virtual reality headsets, it’s hard to believe that over 2-billion people face regular food security issues.



Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has brought food security issues to our doorstep: agricultural food prices jumped 36.6% year-on-year in March, after rising 28% in 2021, according to the World Bank.



Ukraine accounts for 12% of global grain exports. Ukraine and Russia produce 65% of sunflower oil exports and more than 25% of wheat exports. Global cereals supply is already stretched.



Food price shocks hit lower-income countries the hardest — this is already being reflected in sovereign spread widening in emerging markets, according to a recent thematic note on food security published by Bank of America Global Research.



Michael Avery is joined by lead author Kay Hope, a research analyst specialising in ESG issues related to fixed income at Bank of America.