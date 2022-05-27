BUSINESS WATCH WITH MICHAEL AVERY
WATCH: Food security — environmental meets social
Michael Avery talks to Kay Hope, a research analyst specialising in ESG issues related to fixed income at Bank of America
At a time when we talk about driverless cars and virtual reality headsets, it’s hard to believe that over 2-billion people face regular food security issues.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has brought food security issues to our doorstep: agricultural food prices jumped 36.6% year-on-year in March, after rising 28% in 2021, according to the World Bank.
Ukraine accounts for 12% of global grain exports. Ukraine and Russia produce 65% of sunflower oil exports and more than 25% of wheat exports. Global cereals supply is already stretched.
Food price shocks hit lower-income countries the hardest — this is already being reflected in sovereign spread widening in emerging markets, according to a recent thematic note on food security published by Bank of America Global Research.
Michael Avery is joined by lead author Kay Hope, a research analyst specialising in ESG issues related to fixed income at Bank of America.
Or listen to full audio
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.