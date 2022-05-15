Companies Adcorp shares jump on improved earnings B L Premium

Shares of human resources firm Adcorp, which has operations in SA and Australia, surged on Friday after it reported a doubling of its headline earnings per share as it cut costs and exited poorly performing contracts.

The shares rose the most since December 30, up 13.40% to R5.50, after Adcorp said its headline earnings per share (Heps), a main profit measure in SA, is expected to increase by a minimum of 47.5c from the previous 34.2c — about a 139% increase. ..