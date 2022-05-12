×

Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Sappi CEO Steve Binnie confident of earnings momentum

12 May 2022 - 21:53
Sappi CEO Steve Binnie. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Sappi CEO Steve Binnie. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Tight paper markets gave Sappi a boost in the second quarter and helped the paper and packaging group return to the black with a profit of $311m. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with CEO Steve Binnie, who believes the earnings momentum can be maintained.

