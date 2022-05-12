NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Sappi CEO Steve Binnie confident of earnings momentum
12 May 2022 - 21:53
Tight paper markets gave Sappi a boost in the second quarter and helped the paper and packaging group return to the black with a profit of $311m. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with CEO Steve Binnie, who believes the earnings momentum can be maintained.
