AIIM beefs up its portfolio, acquiring a majority stake in The Logistics Group
The infrastructure-focused private equity fund plans to pump investment into existing TLG terminals in Cape Town, Gqeberha and Durban in partnership with Transnet National Ports Authority
05 April 2022 - 22:51
In a deal set to improve capacity deficits at ports and inland transport corridors, private fund African Infrastructure Investment Managers (AIIM) on Tuesday announced it had finalised its 74% acquisition of transport services group The Logistics Group (TLG) for R1.6bn.
TLG, the old terminals arm of the fruit marketing giant Cape-span, is an integrated logistics solutions provider with warehouses and port assets in Cape Town, Durban, Gqeberha and Maputo...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now