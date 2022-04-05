Companies AIIM beefs up its portfolio, acquiring a majority stake in The Logistics Group The infrastructure-focused private equity fund plans to pump investment into existing TLG terminals in Cape Town, Gqeberha and Durban in partnership with Transnet National Ports Authority B L Premium

In a deal set to improve capacity deficits at ports and inland transport corridors, private fund African Infrastructure Investment Managers (AIIM) on Tuesday announced it had finalised its 74% acquisition of transport services group The Logistics Group (TLG) for R1.6bn.

TLG, the old terminals arm of the fruit marketing giant Cape-span, is an integrated logistics solutions provider with warehouses and port assets in Cape Town, Durban, Gqeberha and Maputo...