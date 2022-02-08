Markets

WATCH: Oil eases from seven-year highs

Business Day TV speaks to Raymond Philips, commodities trader at RMB

08 February 2022 - 20:50
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Oil prices have eased from seven-year highs ahead of nuclear talks between US and Iran. Business Day TV caught up with Raymond Philips, commodities trader at RMB, to discuss the impact these talks could have on prices.

