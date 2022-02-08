NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Oil eases from seven-year highs
Business Day TV speaks to Raymond Philips, commodities trader at RMB
08 February 2022 - 20:50
Oil prices have eased from seven-year highs ahead of nuclear talks between US and Iran. Business Day TV caught up with Raymond Philips, commodities trader at RMB, to discuss the impact these talks could have on prices.
