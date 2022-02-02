NEWS LEADER
WATCH: US tech stocks start the year on a sour note
Business Day TV speaks to Anchor Capital’s Henry Biddlecombe
02 February 2022 - 21:13
Tech investors have experienced a wild ride with the Nasdaq recording a 13% decline in January, but a recovery appears to be on the cards with tech firms releasing upbeat fourth-quarter earnings. Business Day TV caught up Anchor Capital’s Henry Biddlecombe for his take on the performances delivered by US tech stocks.
