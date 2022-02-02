Companies

WATCH: US tech stocks start the year on a sour note

Business Day TV speaks to Anchor Capital’s Henry Biddlecombe

02 February 2022 - 21:13
Picture: LUKE MACGREGOR/BLOOMBERG
Picture: LUKE MACGREGOR/BLOOMBERG

Tech investors have experienced a wild ride with the Nasdaq recording a 13% decline in January, but a recovery appears to be on the cards with tech firms releasing upbeat fourth-quarter earnings. Business Day TV caught up Anchor Capital’s Henry Biddlecombe for his take on the performances delivered by US tech stocks.

