Companies

STOCK WATCH

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments​

08 December 2021 - 20:31
Picture: 123RF/SOLAR SEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLAR SEVEN

David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments​ talk to Business Day TV about their stock picks of the day.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to Meryl Pick from Old Mutual Investments and Mark du Toit from OysterCatcher Investments
Companies
1 day ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth and Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth
Companies
2 days ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to independent analyst Jimmy Moyaha and Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments
Companies
5 days ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to independent analyst Jimmy Moyaha and Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers
Companies
6 days ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments​
Companies
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Sygnia ‘weathers the storm’ to declare record ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Elliott puts the squeeze on SSE over its ...
Companies
3.
Google takes on Microsoft as it moves in on SA ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
FirstRand gets regulator’s nod to buy Comair’s ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
TymeBank sees Tencent stake as a sign of faith in ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.