Business Day TV talks to independent analyst Jimmy Moyaha and Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments

03 December 2021 - 16:43 Busines Day TV
Picture: 123RF/NUPEAN PRUPRONG

Independent analyst Jimmy Moyaha and Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments join Alishia Seckam to take a look at the week’s stock market activity, and at the stock picks our market watchers have at the top of their lists at the moment.

