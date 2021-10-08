NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Steinhoff edges closer to resolution
Business Day TV spoke to DM5 Incorporated litigation director Candice Hunter-Linde
08 October 2021 - 08:27
Steinhoff has inched closer to putting its 2017 accounting irregularities scandal behind it.
The embattled company’s settlement plan has been approved by a Dutch court but it is dependent on the deal becoming law in SA.
Alishia Seckam spoke to DM5 Incorporated litigation director Candice Hunter-Linde for more detail.
