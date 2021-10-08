Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Steinhoff edges closer to resolution

Business Day TV spoke to DM5 Incorporated litigation director Candice Hunter-Linde

08 October 2021 - 08:27 Business Day TV
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Steinhoff has inched closer to putting its 2017 accounting irregularities scandal behind it.

The embattled company’s settlement plan has been approved by a Dutch court but it is dependent on the deal becoming law in SA.

Alishia Seckam spoke to DM5 Incorporated litigation director Candice Hunter-Linde for more detail.

Judge gives reasons why Steinhoff can be liquidated in SA

Court has jurisdiction to entertain the provisional winding-up application
Companies
1 day ago

SA needs a culture of accountability, says auditor-general

Professionals, accountants and auditors serve in the public interest within this accountability ecosystem
National
6 days ago

Steinhoff’s bid for urgent settlement hearing fails

Judge rules the matter is too complex for an expedited decision as four more parties apply to be part of proceedings
Companies
1 week ago

EXPLAINER: What the swirl of legal action around Steinhoff is all about

Steinhoff says there's 'overwhelming' support for a settlement but three groups are fighting for a better deal
Companies
1 week ago

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Santam business interruption ruling brings legal ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Sasol shares back to pre-Covid levels
Companies / Energy
3.
Invicta spends more than R500m to acquire Dartcom ...
Companies / Industrials
4.
WATCH: Steinhoff edges closer to resolution
Companies
5.
Mark Cutifani hints at exit in 2022 as Anglo ...
Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.