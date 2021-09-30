Companies / Retail & Consumer Steinhoff’s bid for urgent settlement hearing fails Judge rules the matter is too complex for an expedited decision as four more parties apply to be part of proceedings B L Premium

A Cape Town court has rejected Steinhoff’s bid for an urgent hearing of its settlement proposal with local claimants, ratcheting up the pressure on the embattled retailer that faces a series of deadlines in its bid to remain afloat.

With four groups applying to join the legal action, the judge was unable to read all the legal arguments and ruled the matter was too complex to be heard in an urgent manner and struck it off the roll...