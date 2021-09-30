National JUST TRANSITION Climate envoys to hammer out finance facility for SA Proposals to focus on the power sector, electric vehicles and green hydrogen production B L Premium

Climate envoys from the US, UK, France, Germany and the EU are exploring SA’s request to fund a “just energy financing facility” with the intention to reach a framework agreement by the time of the COP26 meeting in Glasgow in November.

The aim of the facility is to provide financial and technical support for SA to decarbonise its economy more swiftly. SA has requested that the facility include grant financing as well as substantial concessional debt financing from development finance institutions...