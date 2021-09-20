Pan African Resources COO Bert van den Bergh shot in attempted robbery
The producer wishes Van den Bergh a speedy recovery and says it has plans in place to ensure business continuity
20 September 2021 - 19:42
Pan African Resources COO Bert van den Bergh was seriously injured in what appears to have been a failed robbery attempt at his home in Johannesburg on Sunday night.
The gold producer said it had the necessary plans in place at all its operations to ensure business continuity and wished Van den Bergh a speedy recovery, according to a statement filed on the stock exchange news service. While Pan African Resources did not say exactly how Van Den Bergh had been injured, Fin24 reported that he had been shot during the robbery attempt...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now