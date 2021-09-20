Companies Pan African Resources COO Bert van den Bergh shot in attempted robbery The producer wishes Van den Bergh a speedy recovery and says it has plans in place to ensure business continuity B L Premium

Pan African Resources COO Bert van den Bergh was seriously injured in what appears to have been a failed robbery attempt at his home in Johannesburg on Sunday night.

The gold producer said it had the necessary plans in place at all its operations to ensure business continuity and wished Van den Bergh a speedy recovery, according to a statement filed on the stock exchange news service. While Pan African Resources did not say exactly how Van Den Bergh had been injured, Fin24 reported that he had been shot during the robbery attempt...