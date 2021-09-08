Companies

Get jabbed or get another job, Cathay Pacific tells aircrew

‘Border controls around the world have dramatically reduced our ability to operate with unvaccinated aircrew’, the airline says

08 September 2021 - 15:30 Shirley Zhao
A cargo aircraft operated by Cathay Pacific Airways at the Hong Kong International Airport. Picture: KYLE LAM/BLOOMBERG
A cargo aircraft operated by Cathay Pacific Airways at the Hong Kong International Airport. Picture: KYLE LAM/BLOOMBERG

Cathay Pacific Airways said it decided to “part company with a small number of aircrew” who chose not to receive available Covid-19 vaccines and did not provide proof of any medical exemption. 

In June, the Hong Kong-based carrier asked flight crew to be fully inoculated by the end of August or face having their employment reviewed, the South China Morning Post reported at the time. All of Cathay’s flights since September 1 have been with fully vaccinated crew, the airline said in a statement on Wednesday. 

“It’s clear to us all now that Covid-19 is a terrible virus and that keeping our customers, communities and families safe is of the utmost importance,” Cathay said. “Border controls around the world have dramatically reduced our ability to operate with unvaccinated aircrew.”

Airlines elsewhere have required staff to get vaccinated or are considering such a move. Among them, Qantas Airways stated in August that front-line employees including cabin crew, pilots and airport workers would need to be inoculated by November 15, while United Airlines Holdings became the first major US carrier to impose a vaccine mandate.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Medical deans call for mandatory jabs for healthcare students and workers

Compulsory vaccination for the sector is ‘a moral imperative’ as healthcare workers are at particularly high risk of contracting the virus, academics ...
National
1 day ago

LUKANYO MNYANDA: Vaccine protection may have sealed case for passports

I have grown convinced by the need for some passporting
Opinion
2 days ago

How the airline industry is preparing for a future of safe air travel

Vaccination is the only way to return to normal life, but it can create a nightmare for aviation
Opinion
2 days ago

Discovery plays pathfinder

Mandatory vaccine move could lead the way for other firms
Business
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Wiese may collect R342m windfall in record ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Financial regulator fines Viceroy R50m over ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Icasa, Telkom and MTN fail to reach deal on ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Sasol and CEF join forces to develop SA gas
Companies / Energy
5.
Patrice Motsepe’s ARM hungry for green metals
Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.