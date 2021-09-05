Opinion / Columnists LUKANYO MNYANDA: Vaccine protection may have sealed case for passports B L Premium

“When the facts change, I change my mind,” is a quote attributed to the British economist John Maynard Keynes. I thought about this when Discovery CEO Adrian Gore announced the company’s policy of mandatory Covid-19 vaccination for its employees.

It was only a month or so ago that I was having a heated discussion with a friend about this very topic. I had seen a number of friends and acquaintances proclaim on social media that they wouldn't have anything to do with anyone who hadn't had their jab. ..