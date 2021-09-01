Companies

WATCH: How Old Mutual returned to profit

Business Day TV spoke to Old Mutual CFO Casper Troskie about what contributed to the rebound in the company’s financial performance

01 September 2021 - 08:54 Business Day TV
The Old Mutual headquarters in Joburg. Picture: BLOOMBERG/ WALDO SWIEGERS
The Old Mutual headquarters in Joburg. Picture: BLOOMBERG/ WALDO SWIEGERS

Insurance and investment group Old Mutual has swung back into profit despite the challenges it faces due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Alishia Seckam spoke to CFO Casper Troskie about what contributed to the rebound in the company’s financial performance.

Old Mutual pins future on ‘opti-channel’ product distribution

Customers should have access to the medium of their choice, whether it be digital platforms or face-to-face interaction
23 hours ago

Old Mutual appoints Zureida Ebrahim as COO

Industry veteran takes over from Heloise van der Mescht in November
1 week ago

