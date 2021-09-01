NEWS LEADER
WATCH: How Old Mutual returned to profit
Business Day TV spoke to Old Mutual CFO Casper Troskie about what contributed to the rebound in the company’s financial performance
01 September 2021 - 08:54
Insurance and investment group Old Mutual has swung back into profit despite the challenges it faces due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Alishia Seckam spoke to CFO Casper Troskie about what contributed to the rebound in the company’s financial performance.
