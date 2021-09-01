NEWS LEADER
WATCH: How AdvTech is recovering from the effects of Covid-19
Business Day TV spoke to AdvTech CEO Roy Douglas about the company’s interim results
01 September 2021 - 08:30
Private education firm AdvTech has posted a 37% jump in first-half headline earnings as its operations recover from the effect of Covid-19-related lockdowns, which shut schools and weighed on the ability of parents to meet their financial obligations.
Alishia Seckam spoke to AdvTech CEO Roy Douglas for more detail.
