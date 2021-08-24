By the numbers | Vaccines work

Sasol’s recovery from its Covid near-death is ‘outstanding’, reckons its CEO. But the future may be less exuberant
The situation in Afghanistan for the youth is deeply depressing, But in SA, the plight of our youngsters seems somehow more hopeless
Funder that targets small enterprises extends loans worth R1.8bn since last March, in defiance of the Covid-induced economic slowdown. A listing may be next
A remarkable share price rise in the past year suggests investors believe in Meyer’s overhaul — and the legacy he’s building
Lewis deciphers what the pandemic says about the quality of today’s leaders
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.