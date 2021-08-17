Companies

WATCH: Why Absa is concerned about the pace of SA’s recovery

Business Day TV spoke to Absa group interim financial director Punki Modise about the lender’s performance

17 August 2021 - 07:46 Business Day TV
The Absa Group headquarters in Johannesburg. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/WALDO SWIEGERS

Absa has warned that SA’s economy may recover to pre-pandemic levels only in 2022.

The commentary accompanied the release of its interim results, which showed a rebound in profit and the resumption of dividend payments​.

Alishia Seckam spoke to Absa group interim financial director Punki Modise about the bank’s results and economic outlook.

Absa warns about pace of SA’s recovery as it reinstates dividends

Economy may only return to prepandemic levels in 2022 amid lingering conditions, says banking group
1 day ago

Absa eyes Standard Bank’s dominance in lucrative corporate banking business

Interim CEO Jason Quinn wants to grow Absa's corporate and investment banking division now that the Barclays unbundling is complete
15 hours ago

