WATCH: Why Absa is concerned about the pace of SA’s recovery
Business Day TV spoke to Absa group interim financial director Punki Modise about the lender’s performance
17 August 2021 - 07:46
Absa has warned that SA’s economy may recover to pre-pandemic levels only in 2022.
The commentary accompanied the release of its interim results, which showed a rebound in profit and the resumption of dividend payments.
Alishia Seckam spoke to Absa group interim financial director Punki Modise about the bank’s results and economic outlook.
