Absa warns about recovery as it reinstates dividends
Economy may only return to prepandemic levels in 2022 amid lingering conditions, says banking group
16 August 2021 - 08:17
Absa, SA’s fourth-biggest bank by market value, has reported a profit rebound and reinstated dividends, but has also warned SA’s economy may only recover to prepandemic levels in 2022 as the country continues to grapple with preexisting conditions.
Absa expects GDP to grow 4% in 2021, below the Reserve Bank’s expectation of 4.2%, as fragile business and consumer confidence, stretched electricity supply and the effects of recent civil unrest contend with a global economic recovery and robust commodity prices...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now