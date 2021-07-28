Company Comment
China is where the money is at
The Chinese economic miracle is nothing to scoff at
28 July 2021 - 18:43
China’s recent crackdown on technology companies has sent ripples across global financial markets, whose effect has been felt in SA through Naspers, which has lost billions in value over the last week.
For investors, the situation presents two questions: how far is the Chinese government willing to go to prove who has power; and, second, are foreign players willing to forgo the promise of astronomical returns from the world’s most populous nation?..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now