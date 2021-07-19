Companies

Zoom to buy Five9 in $15bn deal amid rising conferencing competition

Company shifts focus to cloud-calling as Facebook and Google amp up products

19 July 2021 - 09:01 Kanishka Singh
The Zoom Video Communications Inc. logo is seen on a laptop computer in Dobbs Ferry, New York, US. File photo: BLOOMBERG/TIFFANY HAGLER-GEARD
The Zoom Video Communications Inc. logo is seen on a laptop computer in Dobbs Ferry, New York, US. File photo: BLOOMBERG/TIFFANY HAGLER-GEARD

Bengaluru — Zoom Video Communications announced a $14.7bn all-stock deal to buy cloud-based call-centre operator Five9 in its largest-yet acquisition, as competition intensifies in its core videoconferencing sector.

The teleconferencing services provider has become a household name and investor favourite in the year since the coronavirus pandemic, as businesses and schools adopted its services to hold virtual classes, office meets and socialise.

The San Jose, California-based company is now shifting focus to its two-year-old cloud-calling product Zoom Phone and conference-hosting product Zoom Rooms as bigger players Facebook and Alphabet’s Google amp up their video products.

“The acquisition is expected to help enhance Zoom’s presence with enterprise customers and allow it to accelerate its long-term growth opportunity by adding the $24bn contact centre market,” Zoom said in a statement on Sunday.

The acquisition will complement Zoom Phone service, an alternative to legacy phone offerings, by adding Five9’s business customers and combining its contact centre software to optimise customer interactions across channels, it added.

Five9’s customers include Under Armour, Lululemon Athletica and Olympus, according to its website.

Five9 will become an operating unit of Zoom and its CEO, Rowan Trollope, will become a president of the company, staying on as chief of the unit after the deal, which is expected to close in the first half of 2022, it said.

Under the pact, approved by the boards of both companies, Five9 stockholders will receive 0.5533 shares of Class A common stock of Zoom for each share of Five9, it added.

Based on the July 16 closing share price of Zoom Class A common stock, this represents a price of $200.28 for each share of Five9 common stock, or nearly a 13% premium, and an implied deal value of about $14.7bn.

Shares in Zoom, which went public in 2019, rose 1.4% to $361.97 on Friday, valuing the company at about $106bn.

Zoom rose 45% over the past year, as conferencing platforms, which also include Cisco Systems’ Webex and Microsoft Teams, have seen a surge in usage due to the coronavirus pandemic that has spurred a seismic shift to online working, learning and socialising.

Global spending on cloud-based conferencing is forecast to reach $5.41bn this year, up from $5.02bn in 2020, according to tech consultancy Gartner. It does not track market share, but analysts cite Zoom and Cisco as the leaders.

Goldman Sachs advised Zoom and Qatalyst Partners advised Five9.

Reuters

Apple set to produce 90-million new iPhones for 2021

The company is expecting to increase sales on the back of Huawei sanctions
Companies
4 days ago

While Covid mist rises from Silicon Valley, office workers are still feeling their way

The San Francisco metro area has the lowest number of office workers returning to work in the US
Companies
2 weeks ago

Musk to tout progress of satellite internet link

If the Starlink service is successful it could vastly expand broadband reach
Companies
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Steinhoff shares surge as it raises settlement ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
We will come back stronger, Massmart CEO tells ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Edgars loses main distribution centre to arson
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Toyota issues warning about future in Durban due ...
Companies
5.
Mobile operators count the cost of looting and ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: The digital customer and stellar results

Opinion

DEON GOUWS: Covid’s unfortunate legacy

Opinion

ANTHONY CLARK: Ducking ’n diving is bad form for CEOs

Companies / Investors Monthly

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.