Toyota issues warning about future in Durban due to unrest
The company says that the loss of production over the past week means it will probably lose some business to one of its global affiliates
19 July 2021 - 09:23
Toyota SA Motors (TSAM) says the eThekwini Municipality has been unable to provide reassurances about restoring stability in the wake of violent riots, putting the carmaker’s investment plans at risk and meaning some production could be lost to other countries.
In a letter addressed eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda, Toyota appealed for feedback on the city’s plans to bring order and stability, so that it can assess its own plans for investment and production...
