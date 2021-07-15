Companies

Google expands cloud services in India

Tech giant sets up second cluster of data centres in and around New Delhi to meet rising demand in key market

15 July 2021 - 12:00 Sankalp Phartiyal
Picture: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU
Picture: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

New Delhi — Google is ramping up cloud infrastructure in India with a second cluster of data centres in and around New Delhi to meet increasing customer demands in a key growth market, senior company executives said.

The Google cloud region in the Indian capital and its outskirts is the US tech giant’s second such piece of infrastructure in the country and the 10th in Asia-Pacific.

“We have seen enormous growth in demand for Google cloud services in India, so expanding our footprint in a new cloud region gives us the ability to offer more capacity for growth over many years,” Thomas Kurian, CEO at Google Cloud, told a news conference this week ahead of a formal announcement on Thursday. “It’s a large commitment from us in capital and infrastructure investment and it’s designed to allow us to capture the opportunity that we see around growth.”

The new infrastructure will help provide solutions for problems such as disaster recovery within India and limit network latency for many state-run enterprises in and around New Delhi, Kurian added.

Google did not say how much it had invested to set up the new cloud facilities.

India’s fledgling start-up economy has also helped drive and accelerate the use of cloud services, said Bikram Singh Bedi, MD at Google Cloud’s India unit.

Google Cloud counts home-grown social network ShareChat, online travel firm Cleartrip and private sector lender HDFC Bank among its India customers.

Google has bet big on India. Last year, it invested $4.5bn in Jio Platforms, the digital unit of oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries, from a so-called $10bn digitisation fund targeted for the country.

In June, Google said it was forging a partnership with Jio to help India’s biggest wireless carrier with tech solutions for enterprise and consumer offerings before the launch of 5G services. 

Reuters

Google fined €500m over use of news content

French regulator says search engine earned billions in revenue at the expense of publishers and wire services
Companies
2 days ago

Google faces US lawsuit over play store monopoly

US states say Google bought off competitors and used restrictive contracts to unlawfully maintain a monopoly for its app store on Android phones
Companies
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Livestock starvation looms as deliveries of feed ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Standard Bank makes R12bn buyout offer to ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Netcare cuts Lesotho operations on termination of ...
Companies / Industrials
4.
SA property association calls for return to level ...
Companies / Property
5.
Massmart and Clicks hit hard by looters
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.