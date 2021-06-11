Companies

E-COMMERCE

Prosus flags profit surge of up to 50%

Tencent, of which Prosus owns about 29%, has been growing at a breakneck speed as locked-down consumers worldwide flock to its platforms

BL PREMIUM
11 June 2021 - 05:37 Mudiwa Gavaza and Tiisetso Motsoeneng

Prosus, Naspers’s global internet arm, flagged a nearly 50% jump in annual profit on Thursday, riding on the breakneck ascent of its Chinese moneymaker and increased contribution from its e-commerce ventures.

In a trading update that covers the full year of the pandemic, Prosus expects core headline earnings per share (the primary profit measure that strips out certain one-off items) to increase in a range of 41.1% and 47.9% in the year to end-March...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now