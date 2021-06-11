E-COMMERCE
Prosus flags profit surge of up to 50%
Tencent, of which Prosus owns about 29%, has been growing at a breakneck speed as locked-down consumers worldwide flock to its platforms
11 June 2021 - 05:37
Prosus, Naspers’s global internet arm, flagged a nearly 50% jump in annual profit on Thursday, riding on the breakneck ascent of its Chinese moneymaker and increased contribution from its e-commerce ventures.
In a trading update that covers the full year of the pandemic, Prosus expects core headline earnings per share (the primary profit measure that strips out certain one-off items) to increase in a range of 41.1% and 47.9% in the year to end-March...
