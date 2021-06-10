No Covid-19 vaccine, no work, Goldman tells employees

Goldman Sachs Group set a deadline of noon on Thursday for its employees to report their vaccination status.

The requirement, detailed in a memo sent to employees and seen by Bloomberg News, is the latest in a series of steps Wall Street is taking to return operations to normal, after most of the industry’s employees spent more than a year working from home because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Banks reaped record profits even as top executives fretted over the shift. Goldman CEO David Solomon has been signalling his eagerness for months to end the arrangement.

“This is not ideal for us and it’s not a new normal,” Solomon said at a conference in February. “It’s an aberration that we are going to correct as quickly as possible.”

Private equity firms Carlyle Group and Warburg Pincus have already told employees they will require Covid-19 vaccinations to return to the office in September. Employers may demand vaccines under federal law, according to guidance provided in May by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Workers can ask for exceptions for religious or medical reasons.

Goldman’s deadline was reported earlier Thursday by the New York Times.

