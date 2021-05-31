Apple brings down code of conduct violations in supply chain even further

Tokyo/Taipei — Apple, which has come under fire for the behaviour of its suppliers, reported progress among its manufacturing partners during the tumultuous year of the coronavirus pandemic as it released a supply-chain responsibility report.

The Cupertino, California-based firm said improvements include a reduction in violations of its code of conduct and no cases of child labour. The 113-page report covers a range of issues, from the treatment of workers to energy usage and infectious disease policies in the wake of Covid-19. It did cite several examples of suppliers failing to fulfil their duties and noncompliance with Apple’s working-hours policy.

The company also stopped providing specific addresses for supplier facilities in the latest list of contractors it works with, information it had provided in the past for transparency.

Over the course of the pandemic-challenged year, Apple conducted 1,121 assessments across 53 countries, covering suppliers and assemblers as well as smelters and refiners. The company interviewed 57,618 workers to confirm that their experience matched what management reported and followed up with a majority of them to ensure there was no retaliation. It also did more than 100 assessments without giving prior notice to the supplier.

Having discovered one case of underage labour in 2019, the company reported no such cases in 2020. It did, however, find an instance where a “supplier had misclassified the student workers in their [programme] and falsified paperwork to disguise violations”, including allowing students to work nights and overtime. Apple placed the supplier on probation and halted “new business from Apple until they completed all required corrective actions”.

In November, Apple said it had suspended new business with iPhone assembler Pegatron after discovering labour violations at a student worker programme.

In 2020, Apple rejected 8% of prospective suppliers — covering both new suppliers and new facilities from established partners — due to potential compliance issues. The company reported it has 93% compliance with its working-hours code, which stipulates working weeks should not exceed 60 hours and overtime should in all cases be voluntary.

The most serious violations of Apple’s code of conduct fell to nine instances in 2020, down from 2019’s 17 and a big improvement on the 48 in 2017. Seven of the most recent cases related to working hours or labour data falsification, one was a wastewater violation and another was an air emission infraction.

One Apple supplier, Ofilm, came under criticism for allegations that it is involved in a Chinese government programme that transfers ethnic minorities from Xinjiang to other parts of the country for work. Bloomberg News reported in March that Apple had severed ties with Ofilm.

Six iPhone manufacturing facilities reduced their energy usage by 20% in 2020 relative to 2017. Apple said it is developing similar initiatives to improve efficiency in the production of its other popular products.

Apple has trained 21.5-million supplier employees on their rights since 2008 and over the past year it started developing a mobile platform to deliver such training directly to workers’ phones. The training will be delivered in their native language. Apple also convinced suppliers to implement 3,173 actions after feedback it had gathered by surveying their employees — which included adding shuttle buses, reducing work grievance response times and increasing bonuses.

In one case, Apple claimed it pressed a supplier into reimbursing workers for recruitment fees they had paid to labour agencies, a practice prohibited by Apple standards. The contractor agreed to repay nearly $3.4m to 10,570 workers and implement systems for stopping such behaviour.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com