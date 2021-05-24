WATCH: How SA’s top brands have weathered the Covid storm

Brand Finance Africa released its annual rankings of SA’s top 50 brands on Monday, which recorded only a 2% (R8.8bn) decrease in cumulative brand value, from R471.3bn in 2020 to R462.4bn in 2021.

The resilience is especially evident in the recovery of the JSE, which returned to January 2020 levels after only 15 months. The top 50 most valuable SA brands were initially forecasted to lose more than R65bn in cumulative brand value (15%) during the pandemic.

Michael Avery spoke to Brand Finance senior analyst Ben Baigrie, Brand Finance associate Parul Soni and Brand Finance Africa MD Jeremy Sampson about what the rankings reveal.