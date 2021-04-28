Companies

Deutsche Bank’s best quarter since 2014 builds on huge job cuts

CEO paints rosy picture for 2022

28 April 2021 - 10:31 Tom Sims and Patricia Uhlig
Picture: BLOOMBERG/ANDREAS GEBERT
Picture: BLOOMBERG/ANDREAS GEBERT

Frankfurt — Deutsche Bank posted a better-than-expected net profit for the first quarter as strength at its investment bank helped offset headwinds from restructuring and the pandemic.

Deutsche painted a rosier look for 2021, saying it now expects revenue to be “essentially flat”, compared with a previous estimate of “marginally lower”. The shares opened 4.4% higher.

The German lender on Wednesday reported a first-quarter net profit attributable to shareholders of €908m ($1.1 bn) vs a year-earlier loss of €43m. That beat the profit of almost €600m expected by analysts.

It was the strongest quarter for Deutsche since the first quarter of 2014, as revenue at its fixed-income trading business and origination and advisory services surged, trends that have also lifted profits of competing banks.

The figures are good news for CEO Christian Sewing, who embarked on a radical restructuring two years ago that involved shedding 18,000 staff in an effort to return the bank to profitability.

“These results give us confidence that we’ll reach our 2022 targets,” Sewing said in a statement.

Analysts at Citigroup called it “an impressive quarter” but justified a “sell” rating with expectations the bank will miss a key profitability target — 8% return on tangible equity in 2022.

The investment bank’s resilience showed in 2020, helping Deutsche eke out a small profit for 2020 — its first after five years of losses.

Questions have remained about the sustainability of its investment banking boom, but analysts expect Deutsche to deliver another profit in 2021, a consensus forecast of their estimates shows.

Deutsche’s key fixed-income and currency sales and trading business, with revenue up 34% at nearly €2.5bn, marked its best quarter since 2015.

That growth is better than some US investment banks. Goldman Sachs reported a 31% rise in such trading in the first quarter, while those at JPMorgan were up 15%.

Origination and advisory services revenue at Deutsche, up 40%, showed its best quarter since 2017.

However, low interest rates and a slowdown in global trade pressured revenue at Deutsche’s other divisions, such as those for corporate and retail clients, though asset management revenue rose 23%.

Reuters

Wirecard inquiry: Germany’s political and financial elite exposed

Inquiry has electrified Berlin’s MPs and has led to a swath of resignations among top regulators and executives
Opinion
1 week ago

Credit Suisse’s new chair has his work cut out dealing with crises

Antonio Horta-Osorio can shrink the balance sheet, sell parts of the business or merge with UBS Group
Companies
2 weeks ago

Global banks leery of Lebanon as crisis deepens

HSBC and Wells Fargo are among lenders that have closed accounts with Lebanon’s central bank, sources say
World
2 weeks ago

Reserve Bank sanctions Deutsche Bank and Discovery Life over Fica flaws

The Bank found weaknesses in their money-laundering control measures and fined Deutsche Bank and Discovery Life R28m and R1.5m, respectively
Companies
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Yoco on the hunt for billions in digital ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Former Delta Property Fund executives maintain ...
Companies / Property
3.
Green shoots or hot air? Sasol’s decarbonisation ...
Companies / Energy
4.
Listed cannabis business creates cryptocurrency ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Creditors give nod for listing of Steinhoff’s EU ...
Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.