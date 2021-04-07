Companies Company comment Facebook leak points to digital dangers Privacy concerns must be paramount for users of the internet, which is too often abused BL PREMIUM

Facebook finds itself in more hot water amid revelations that personal information related to millions of users of its platform was released by a hacker online.

This week, it was reported that an online leaker was offering information on more than 500-million Facebook users — including phone numbers and other data. However, the social media giant says the leaked information is not new. Facebook says the data was “very old” and related to an issue it had fixed in August 2019...