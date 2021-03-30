Companies

WATCH: A snail’s pace of a vaccination programme

Michael Avery talks to a panel about the slow pace of SA's Covid-19 vaccine rollout

30 March 2021
Vials labelled Sinopharm coronavirus Covid-19 vaccine placed on an EU flag are seen in this illustration picture taken on March 24. Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC
Vials labelled Sinopharm coronavirus Covid-19 vaccine placed on an EU flag are seen in this illustration picture taken on March 24. Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

The headline on Reuters the other day read: “SA plans to vaccinate 200,000 people per day from ‘around May’.”

“Around May” is, again, simply too late and too vague to be of any use really. Health minister Zweli Mkhize’s advisers have recommended the reintroduction of tighter restrictions on alcohol sales and public gatherings to try to avoid a devastating new Covid-19 wave that could see hospital admissions up to a quarter higher than the previous surge.

Experts fear that the slow pace of SA’s vaccine rollout, the dominance of the new and highly transmissible variant 501Y.V2, and the arrival of cooler weather are set to combine to potentially deadly effect.

To find out what is going on with the vaccine rollout, Michael Avery spoke to Stavros Nicolaou, head of the health working group for B4SA; and Alex van den Heever, chair in the field of social security systems administration and management studies at the Wits School of Governance.

