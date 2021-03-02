News Leader
WATCH: RCL Foods gets sugar kick
RCL Foods CEO Miles Dally talks to Business Day TV about the company’s interim earnings
02 March 2021 - 10:47
RCL Foods has reported a 14% rise in interim headline earnings.
The company says an improved performance by its sugar unit helped offset a poor showing by its chicken business.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Miles Dally for more insight.
Or listen to the full audio:
