WATCH: RCL Foods gets sugar kick

RCL Foods CEO Miles Dally talks to Business Day TV about the company’s interim earnings

02 March 2021 - 10:47 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/BEAT1

RCL Foods has reported a 14% rise in interim headline earnings.

The company says an improved performance by its sugar unit helped offset a poor showing by its chicken business.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Miles Dally for more insight.

Or listen to the full audio:

RCL Foods looks for acquisitions even as turnaround continues

Improved results from sugar and baking help offset pressure on chicken business
1 day ago

We can't pay our execs chickenfeed

Astral Foods CEO hits back after pay policy rejected by investors
Business
2 weeks ago

Dry but high: Distell buys into dope

Barred from selling booze, Distell has dipped into the cannabis market. It’s not as off-the-wall as it seems
Money & Investing
1 month ago

MARC HASENFUSS: Don’t flick that switch

Clearly there are more than a few who believe their RCL shares are worth considerably more than 805c
Opinion
1 month ago

