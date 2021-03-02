News Leader
WATCH: Demand for Covid-19-related work gives Bidvest a boost
Bidvest CEO Mpumi Madisa discusses how the company is dealing with the negative effects of Covid-19
02 March 2021 - 08:20
Demand for Covid-19-related work has given Bidvest a boost, with revenue during the group’s first half rising 3.4%.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to Bidvest CEO Mpumi Madisa for more detail.
