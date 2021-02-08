Companies Company Comment Curious disparity between Sibanye and Amplats Sibanye is valued by the market at R181bn, a fraction of the R418bn for Amplats BL PREMIUM

There’s an interesting disparity on the JSE. The market capitalisation of Sibanye-Stillwater and Anglo American Platinum are a mile apart.

From that one might assume Sibanye-Stillwater as the world’s largest source of platinum group metals (PGMs) is larger than Anglo American’s subsidiary. But that’s not the case...