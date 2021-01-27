Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: How the pandemic affected African Bank

African Bank interim CEO Gustav Raubenheimer talks to Business Day TV about how the pandemic has weighed on the bank’s annual earnings

27 January 2021 - 08:12 Business Day TV
Gustav Raubenheimer. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Gustav Raubenheimer. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

African Bank swung to an annual loss of R27m in its year to end-September 2020 as the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic weighed on the SA economy and put strain on households.

Business Day TV spoke to the African Bank interim CEO Gustav Raubenheimer for more detail.

