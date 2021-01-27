News Leader
WATCH: How the pandemic affected African Bank
African Bank interim CEO Gustav Raubenheimer talks to Business Day TV about how the pandemic has weighed on the bank’s annual earnings
27 January 2021 - 08:12
African Bank swung to an annual loss of R27m in its year to end-September 2020 as the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic weighed on the SA economy and put strain on households.
Business Day TV spoke to the African Bank interim CEO Gustav Raubenheimer for more detail.
African Bank interim CEO Gustav Raubenheimer talks to Business Day TV about how the pandemic has weighed on the bank’s annual earnings
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.