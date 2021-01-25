News Leader
WATCH: How unions want companies to protect jobs
25 January 2021 - 08:38
The economic effect of Covid-19 has filtered through to the job market with a number of firms planning to retrench workers.
Unions, however, do not think this is the way to go, and Fedusa has called for a moratorium on all layoffs in an effort to preserve jobs.
Business Day TV spoke to Fedusa general secretary Riefdah Amaj.
Fedusa general secretary Riefdah Amaj talks to Business Day TV about the moratorium on layoffs in an effort to preserve jobs
Or listen to the full audio:
