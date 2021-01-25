Companies

News Leader

WATCH: How unions want companies to protect jobs

Fedusa general secretary Riefdah Amaj talks to Business Day TV about the moratorium on layoffs in an effort to preserve jobs

25 January 2021 - 08:38 Business Day TV
Cosatu, Saftu, Fedusa and Nactu with their affiliates marched to the Gauteng legislature in Johannesburg during the nationwide strike to protest against the loss of jobs, corruption and gender-based violence. Picture: THULANI MBELE
Cosatu, Saftu, Fedusa and Nactu with their affiliates marched to the Gauteng legislature in Johannesburg during the nationwide strike to protest against the loss of jobs, corruption and gender-based violence. Picture: THULANI MBELE

The economic effect of Covid-19 has filtered through to the job market with a number of firms planning to retrench workers.

Unions, however, do not think this is the way to go, and Fedusa has called for a moratorium on all layoffs in an effort to preserve jobs.

Business Day TV spoke to Fedusa general secretary Riefdah Amaj.

Fedusa general secretary Riefdah Amaj talks to Business Day TV about the moratorium on layoffs in an effort to preserve jobs

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple PodcastsSpotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

KLM warns of 1,000 job losses in 2021

The Dutch airline also says government plans to require all passengers and crew to pass a Covid-19 test before flying to the country will be ...
Companies
3 days ago

ISAAH MHLANGA: Economic crisis results from government response to health disaster

Regulations aimed at saving lives brought a loss of income
Opinion
3 days ago

EXCLUSIVE: PetroSA plans to cut a third of its jobs

Union says workers have received retrenchment notices that could affect up to 500 jobs
Companies
4 days ago

Signs of life in construction sector?

Could last year’s unexpected surge in housing sales help lift a weak construction sector?
Features
4 days ago

Consol pours R8m down the drain every day because of liquor ban

The company, which has warned of job cuts and further divestment, cannot stop its furnaces as the third liquor ban brings chaos
Companies
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Chinese miner Nkwe Platinum and BEE partner ...
Companies / Mining
2.
EXCLUSIVE: Oppenheimers take huge bet on East ...
Companies / Property
3.
Barloworld sells its car sales business for ...
Companies / Industrials
4.
WATCH: Alcohol ban shows wrath of ruling party
Companies / Trade & Industry
5.
WATCH: How SAB and Consol are coping with the ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.