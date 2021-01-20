Companies COMPANY COMMENT Zambia shoots itself in the foot as hard-nosed Glencore cuts and runs Political opportunism forces miner to ditch assets for a dollar and the repayment of $1.5bn of debt BL PREMIUM

How bad must a country be for a company with the reputation and size of Glencore to walk away from assets for a single dollar in cash and the repayment of $1.5bn (R22.2bn) of debt?

The answer is: as bad as Zambia...