Vedanta settles all claims by Zambian villagers over pollution

The claims, over pollution from a copper mine run by KCM, were settled without admission of liability

19 January 2021 - 17:44 Helen Reid
Vedanta Resources has agreed to settle all claims brought against it by Zambian villagers following pollution by a copper mine run by Konkola Copper Mines (KCM), Vedanta and law firm Leigh Day said on Tuesday.

The claim, centring on pollution from the Nchanga copper mine, was brought by more than 2,500 Zambian villagers against KCM — Zambia’s biggest private employer — and its UK-based parent company Vedanta Resources.

“Without admission of liability, Vedanta Resources and Konkola Copper Mines confirm that they have agreed, for the benefit of local communities, the settlement of all claims brought against them by Zambian claimants represented by English law firm Leigh Day,” Vedanta said in the joint statement.

The settlement amount was not disclosed.

The Zambian claimants, including more than 600 children, alleged toxic discharge from the Nchanga mine damaged land and waterways, and were seeking damages, remediation and the cessation of the alleged pollution.

Britain’s supreme court ruled in 2019 that the case could be brought against Vedanta in the English courts because the company owed villagers a duty of care. 

Reuters

