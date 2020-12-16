Companies Company comment Pan African leads in the race for solar power at mines Solar electricity will provide 30% of the power needed at its Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant BL PREMIUM

The race for solar power at mines is on with Pan African Resources hoping to be the first.

Pan African, which has a combination of underground mines and large tailings retreatment projects, plans to have a 10MW array in place at its Evander site in Mpumalanga by August 2021...