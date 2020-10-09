LEADERSHIP
Nothing weird about changes at Spur, says chair Mike Bosman
Bosman says the company has been meticulous in filling vacancies after significant changes in 2020
09 October 2020 - 05:10
Mike Bosman, chair of the Spur board, says the company has been “meticulous” in filling what he called “significant” and “unexpected” vacancies in the top leadership ranks.
The owner of RocoMamas and Hussar Grill, which delayed the release of its earnings report to November due to Covid-19, is in the midst of major leadership moves, with CEO Pierre van Tonder leaving at the end of the year. CFO Phillip Matthee is switching positions and Mark Farrelly, the former COO, resigned with immediate effect at the end of August.
