Chicken Licken honours SA’s everyday lockdown entertainers

The film, directed by Tebogo “Tebza” Malope from Star Films, features recreations of some of the popular social media videos that have kept South Africans going during the last few months – starring the very people who created them – in celebrating their soulfulness.

“More than ever, brands have to keep a voice in the market space that speaks to the heart of what people are going through and truly connect to what they are feeling. That’s why it’s so important to see that a truly South African brand like Chicken Licken, with a deeply entrenched culture and heritage, has kept their ears to the ground.

In doing so, they’ve harnessed the strength of their brand to elevate and celebrate the everyday South African during these challenging times. It is these unique insights that reaffirm how we can all be everyday heroes,” says Joe Public chief creative officer Xolisa Dyeshana.

Tyson Ngubeni plays the lead actor, as an everyday South African whose popularity has skyrocketed thanks to his hilarious videos about uniquely South African things. The film follows his character, a cultural expert of a sort, as he uncovers what makes SA such a soulful nation and how this, in the face of adversity, has somehow lifted the country’s spirits. Through these exploits, he is finally led to a Chicken Licken store, where he discovers the Soul Food that keeps this soulful nation going.

Joe Public Cape Town will be led by Cape-based Brendan Hoffmann as executive creative director, who returns to Joe Public after 11 years, thanks to the opening of the new Cape Town office.

Hoffmann started with the agency in 2005 as a young art director and has 17 years of experience, in both traditional and digital advertising channels – most recently leading the 20-strong creative department at Publicis Machine Cape Town as group creative director.

“We are fortunate to be building on the foundations of a robust Joe Public value system, with a clearly defined growth purpose to lead us from the very first step. Our focus will be on growing our clients’ brands through innovative, effective creative solutions, born from rigorous, insight-driven strategies with clear and measurable objectives,” says Hoffmann.

Hoffmann is joined by Matt Quarta, a senior integrated strategic planner, who brings to the partnership his extensive expertise in the digital landscape, particularly in data and analytics, and brand and communication strategy. Quarta has been with Joe Public since 2017.

“We are delighted to be starting our Cape Town agency with a team as dynamic and accomplished as Brendan and Matt. The venture into Cape Town is a fantastic opportunity for us to expand our creative ambition of growing our clients with excellent creative output that resonates and connects with the man on the street,” says Dyeshana.

The brand and communications group views the opening of the Cape Town office as a further opportunity to expand on its purpose of growing its people, clients and country, under the stewardship of Hoffmann and the Cape Town Joe Public team.

