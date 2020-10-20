Companies

Nokia escalates battle against Lenovo over sales in Germany after patent victory

20 October 2020 - 17:13 Karin Matussek
Nokia and Lenovo are squaring off in courts in Germany, the US, Brazil and India. Picture: HMD/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS
Nokia and Lenovo are squaring off in courts in Germany, the US, Brazil and India. Picture: HMD/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS

Berlin — Nokia is seeking to block Lenovo from selling products in Germany after a patent victory, escalating a fight over licensing.

The action follows a September 30 injunction from a Munich court that bans Lenovo from selling anything using Nokia video-compression technology. On Tuesday, Nokia sought to enforce the ruling, which covers PCs, laptops and tablets, the Finnish company said.

“Legal action is never our preferred option, but Lenovo has been unwilling to enter into discussions, despite a clear judgment confirming their unauthorised use of Nokia’s patented technology,” Nokia said. “Our door is open for Lenovo to resolve the matter through good-faith negotiation.”

The case is part of Nokia’s strategy to collect licence fees from manufacturers of retail products — rather than the makers of individual components. The vehicle industry is also a target, with Daimler battling the former phone maker. Nokia’s model, if it prevails, would hinder many industries as they get ready to implement 5G mobile technology.

Lenovo is appealing the ruling, and says Nokia has refused to license its intellectual property on fair and non-discriminatory conditions, so-called FRAND terms, to either Lenovo or its third-party suppliers that need the technology.

“We believe the availability of standardised technologies on FRAND terms is critical for the future of the global tech industry and the proliferation of affordable innovation to customers around the world,” Lenovo said. “Nokia’s licensing practices threaten this access.”

Nokia and Lenovo are squaring off in courts in Germany, the US, Brazil and India. The US International Trade Commission is investigating a Nokia complaint that seeks to block imports of laptop, tablet and desktop computers made by the Chinese company.

Usually, litigants refrain from enforcing German patent rulings while appeals are pending. If the higher court overturns the injunction, the enforcing company has to compensate the other side for any lost sales, which can be substantial.

Threatening to block sales, however, often brings the two sides to the negotiating table.

Bloomberg

Nokia plans to build a network on the moon

Company says broadband system will be established on the lunar surface in 2022
Companies
1 day ago

Apple engages hyperdrive but new iPhone range comes with caveats in SA

A major selling point in the US is that all the new phones are 5G-enabled
Business
2 days ago

Samsung mounts 5G offensive as countries review Huawei networks

Seoul-headquartered group is making inroads in the market, boosted by the confluence of 5G rollouts across the world
Companies
2 weeks ago

Sales of Daimler cars in Germany could stop after ruling on licence issue with Sharp

Thursday’s ruling allows Sharp to ban sales of Daimler vehicles as the court found the carmaker used the mobile technology without a licence
Companies
1 month ago

Nokia wins mobile technology patent battle with Daimler

Daimler, owner of the Mercedes-Benz brand, violated Nokia’s mobile-technology patents, judges rule
Companies
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Capitec partners with EasyEquities to offer share ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Pick n Pay to buy Bottles delivery app
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Grasp huge hydrogen potential, PwC report urges
Companies / Energy
4.
Asset sale may be a windfall for Omnia investors
Companies / Industrials
5.
South32 resumes share buybacks as cash position ...
Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.