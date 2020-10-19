Local retrenchments not scaring off foreign investor SEW-Eurodrive
Drive and control technologies specialist has commenced on a new R200m head office and factory in Everton, Johannesburg
19 October 2020 - 19:06
As Telkom’s IT subsidiary BCX says it is looking to cut about 5% of its workforce, could we see more such job cuts in the rest of the industry due to Covid-19?
As a result of the lockdown and an economy expected to contract 8% in 2020, BCX said its clients have been unable to meet financial responsibilities. An increase in the number of requests for alternative payment options, and a general reduction in IT spend and reprioritising of business requirements, have been some of the challenges.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now