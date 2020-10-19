Companies Local retrenchments not scaring off foreign investor SEW-Eurodrive Drive and control technologies specialist has commenced on a new R200m head office and factory in Everton, Johannesburg BL PREMIUM

As Telkom’s IT subsidiary BCX says it is looking to cut about 5% of its workforce, could we see more such job cuts in the rest of the industry due to Covid-19?

As a result of the lockdown and an economy expected to contract 8% in 2020, BCX said its clients have been unable to meet financial responsibilities. An increase in the number of requests for alternative payment options, and a general reduction in IT spend and reprioritising of business requirements, have been some of the challenges.