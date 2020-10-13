Companies

Fortescue withholding royalties, Aboriginal group says

The WGAC has asked for more information before approving new leases Fortescue has applied for, the group’s director, Joselyn Hicks, says

13 October 2020 - 16:04 Melanie Burton
Fortescue Metals Group's Christmas Creek iron ore mine. File picture: REUTERS/JIM REGAN
Fortescue Metals Group's Christmas Creek iron ore mine. File picture: REUTERS/JIM REGAN

Melbourne — An Australian Aboriginal group said on Tuesday that Fortescue Metals is withholding nearly A$2m ($1.4m) in royalty payments until it signs off on mining leases that cover areas containing many sacred sites.

The country of the Eastern Guruma, or Wintawari Guruma, people is one of the most heavily explored areas in Australia, with more than 93% covered by mining tenements, the Wintawari Guruma Aboriginal Corporation (WGAC), said. The group estimates at least 434 heritage sites on their land have already been destroyed through mining, while 285 more are close to mining operations and inaccessible to traditional owners.

Fortescue’s Solomon Hub, which has production capacity of 75-million tonnes per annum, or about 40% of the miner's production, is on Eastern Guruma land, along with about 90km of its Eliwana railway.

The group has asked for more information before they approve new leases Fortescue has applied for, WGAC director Joselyn Hicks told an Australian parliamentary inquiry on Tuesday.

“These mining lease areas contain numerous sacred sites ... [Fortescue] have advised us that they will only pay the royalties when we sign off on the mining leases.” The payments amount to A$1.9m, she said.

Fortescue said it has “been working closely with Wintawari to assist them in meeting the obligations under the Native Title Agreement”, including a variation to include new exclusion zones and additional benefits last year.

“We are committed to open and transparent engagement to facilitate the outstanding royalty payment, in accordance with the contractual agreement and the obligations of both parties,” CEO Elizabeth Gaines said in a statement.

Hicks said the people’s agreements with the world’s fourth biggest iron ore miner contain no legal provisions to protect their cultural heritage, leaving them reliant on its discretion to safeguard their interests.

The inquiry is looking at how Rio Tinto legally destroyed sacred rock shelters showing 46,000 years of human habitation as part of an iron ore mine expansion in Western Australia in May.

Hicks said traditional owners had not known the level of destruction of their country that would result when they signed agreements with miners Fortescue and Rio Tinto.

“We did not know that over 400 of our sites would be destroyed. We did not know that our sacred springs would dry up. We did not know that we would be locked out of our own country.”

Reuters

Miner Fortescue seeks licence near sacred area without telling Aboriginal group

This comes after Rio Tinto destroyed a 46,000-year-old rockshelter in Western Australia in May
World
1 day ago

Australian military helps to contain virus on ore ship

Defence force personnel brought in to manage situation on bulk carrier off Port Hedland
World
2 weeks ago

Rio Tinto could look further afield for new chiefs

Miner is looking for a new CEO and iron ore boss after they allowed the blasting of ancient Aboriginal rock shelters
Companies
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Chickens coming home to roost for Sasol?
Companies / Industrials
2.
Woolworths banks on ex Marks & Spencer exec ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Balwin’s bullish boss says builder can be worth ...
Companies / Property
4.
Ascendis appoints Adcorp executive as CFO
Companies / Healthcare
5.
Caxton sells internet businesses for R493m
Companies

Related Articles

Australia’s attraction to fossil fuels puts renewables on back burner

Opinion

Australia eases lockdown but retains ban on large gatherings

World / Asia

Australian billionaire turns to China for virus fight equipment

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.