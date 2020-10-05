Companies

Toyota and Nissan want Britain to pay new customs costs if EU trade talks fail

The Japanese carmakers face an additional 10% EU tax on vehicle imports from the UK

05 October 2020 - 16:53 Agency Staff
A Toyota Motor showroom in Stockport, the UK. Picture: REUTERS/JASON CAIRNDUFF
A Toyota Motor showroom in Stockport, the UK. Picture: REUTERS/JASON CAIRNDUFF

Tokyo — Japanese carmakers Toyota and Nissan would seek reimbursement from Britain if the government fails to agree on an EU trade deal, the Nikkei financial daily reported on Monday.

The companies are bracing for an additional 10% EU tax on vehicle imports from Britain and are demanding that the government pays for such additional customs costs, the report said, without citing sources.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday said he did not particularly wish for a Brexit transition period to end without a new trade deal in place but that Britain could live with such an outcome.

Officials for Nissan and Toyota had no immediate comment when contacted by Reuters.

However, the report underscores how Britain’s tortuous divorce from the EU has implications for companies around the world, including in Japan, the world’s third-largest economy.

Toyota operates a plant in Derbyshire, central Britain, and produced about 8% of the 1.52-million cars made in Britain in 2018. It also produces engines at a factory in Wales.

Nissan has a manufacturing plant in Sunderland, northern Britain, that employs 7,000 workers. That would be “unsustainable” if Britain leaves the EU without a trade deal, Nissan said in June. Reuters

