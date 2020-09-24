Company Comment
Value Capital Partners springs surprise with tilt at Cashbuild
The building supplies specialist is itself acquiring Pepkor’s The Building Company
24 September 2020 - 20:19
It might have surprised market watchers that activist investor Value Capital Partners (VCP) — which has taken a nasty beating in some of its endeavours — has boldly made its eighth portfolio play.
VCP has confirmed taking a 5.28% stake in building supplies specialist Cashbuild, which is in the throes of acquiring Pepkor’s The Building Company (TBC).
