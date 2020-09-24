Companies Company Comment Value Capital Partners springs surprise with tilt at Cashbuild The building supplies specialist is itself acquiring Pepkor’s The Building Company BL PREMIUM

It might have surprised market watchers that activist investor Value Capital Partners (VCP) — which has taken a nasty beating in some of its endeavours — has boldly made its eighth portfolio play.

VCP has confirmed taking a 5.28% stake in building supplies specialist Cashbuild, which is in the throes of acquiring Pepkor’s The Building Company (TBC).